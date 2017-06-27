City's electrical rates are going down

CITY OF CLINTON TO REDUCE ELECTRIC RATES

The City of Clinton has released new utility rates for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017.

In August, 2015, in response to the clear and present need to evaluate and restructure the utility rates charged for services provided by the City of Clinton, the city developed the Utility Rate Response Plan.

The plan included short term, mid-range, and long range strategies the city planned to implement in order to address the cost of electricity.

A City announcement said, “Many of the short-term plans have been implemented, and the city has been and is working towards the mid and long range plans. One of the mid-range goals identified was for the city to conduct a full independent cost of service study which would include a review our system, assessment of true cost of services, and assistance in developing plans to make services self-sufficient. This study has now been completed and the city staff, under the direction of Mayor and Council has made adjustments to the rate structure to begin working towards utility self-sufficiency with an eye towards creating a fair and equitable rate system.

“We are excited to announce that the City of Clinton electrical rates will DECREASE on July 1, 2017. Additionally, to ensure the city is covering the costs of providing utility service more accurately, water and sewer rates will increase slightly.

Interim City Manager Dale Satterfield said he is optimistic about these changes, adding, “Just because water and sewer rates will increase doesn’t mean your utility bill has to. You can take charge of your costs by taking steps to reduce your water use. Most households can realize lower bills by making simple changes in water use habits. “This is a step in the right direction for the city, we are now looking to the future with economic stability in mind.”

Director of Administrative Services Joey Meadors has prepared his customer service representatives for the changes, and the city is ready to assist customers by providing tips and links on reducing water consumption. Flyers and posters will be available in the lobby of the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center, and links will be available on the city’s website that will provide customers with information on how to reduce water consumption.

Meadors said he is also optimistic about the changes, adding, “Conserving water is not only good for the environment, but it is also inexpensive to take steps to reduce usage. Simple tasks such timing your shower to keep it under 5 minutes could save up to 1,000 gallons a month; running dishwashers and washing machines on the light load setting and only running them with full loads will not only save water it will also save money on your electric bill; and turning off the water while brushing your teeth can all result in water use reduction.”

City personnel are ready to assist customers in navigating these rate changes. Anyone who has any questions can call a customer service representative at 833-7500 or visit the website for links and tips, wwwcityofclinton.sc.com.