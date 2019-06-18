City will buy Fire Chief's replacement vehicle

Wreck totals Fire Chief’s vehicle.

Clinton City Manager Bill Ed Cannon confirmed today that Fire Chief Phillip Russell totaled his city-issued vehicle, and was cited in the wreck.

“He told me he just didn’t see the other vehicle,” Cannon said. There were no life-threatening injuries in the Ring Road accident.

“He was treated just like any other City employee,” Cannon said. The wreck and citation, handled by State investigators to avoid a conflict of interest, triggered City discipline. Cannon said Russell was written up and a notice of the incident placed in his personnel file. City Risk Management reportedly has a copy of the incident report and ticket.

Cannon said the City has a vehicle Russell can use, but it doesn’t keep “a fleet” of replacement vehicles on hand. “We will have to get him a vehicle as soon as possible,” said Cannon, adding that City vehicles are fully insured.

Cannon said Police, Fire, rescue and law enforcement do not unlimited rights to “blow through an intersection” even in the performance of their duties.

In Russell’s case, “it was unfortunate,” the city manager told The Chronicle.