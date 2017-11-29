City Manager position up for close door discussion

The three men who have been identified by the Clinton City Council as finalists for the City Manager position will be the subject of a closed door discussion this Monday.

Council has an executive session to discuss Office of the City Manager at its monthly meeting, Monday, Dec. 4, 5:30 pm in the council chambers of the municipal center. The meeting is open to the public, council can discuss hiring and firing in a session not open to the public, under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act.

Citizens can address the council on any subject - register before the meeting starts. Council will designate December as Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month. Council will receive the city's audit from a representative of the McKinley, Cooper firm. Council will have an annexation and zoning public hearing, and will give second (final) reading to Rosemont Cemetery rules and regulations.

Council will consider a resolution accepting a grant of about $100,000 for stabilization work on the DE Tribble Building. The Interim City Manager's Report will include a Calendar Review. Council can hear from standing committees, attorney, mayor and council members to complete its Dec. 4 agenda.

RELATED

http://clintonchronicle.server267.com/breaking-news/3-finalists-clinton-...