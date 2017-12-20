City Manager To Be Hired

CITY OF CLINTON ENTERS INTO CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS FOR CLINTON’S NEXT CITY MANAGER, with update

Following several months that included a nationwide search, hours of resume and candidate research, and multiple interviews, City Council has authorized Risk Management and Human Resource Director Robin Entrekin, to enter into contract negotiations with Bill Ed Cannon, who currently resides in Wildwood, FLA.

The city made the announcement today (Dec. 20).

Cannon, who was chosen over 26 other applicants for the position brings 20 years of city management experience to Clinton after having served as city manager of Corbin, KY for 14 years and Wildwood, Florida for six years. Cannon also brings 25 years of professional contracting experience in the field of civil engineering and land surveying. He holds registered professional certifications in both fields.

Clinton Mayor Bob McLean stated, “Mr. Cannon’s 20 years of experience as a city manager, along with his engineering and contracting background, will be great assets in managing the day to day operations of our city. His talents will be extremely valuable with infrastructure, commercial and industrial economic development, and other downtown quality of life development projects as we continue to work to move our great city forward.”

When contract details are finalized and Mr. Cannon is officially hired as Clinton’s newest City Manager, Cannon will relocate to Clinton and begin work shortly after the first of the year.

