City flag on agenda

Clinton City Council, on Monday, will accept a presentation from designer Patrick Nelson of the official City of Clinton flag.

The presentation will be part of the council's regular monthly meeting (delayed from Jan. 2) set for 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers in the MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton. The meeting is open to the public.

Anyone who wants to be acknowledged to speak to the council about any subject must register before the meeting starts. City Council will recognize Elaine's On the Square/Jitters in honor of 20 years of business in the city. Council will consider these resolutions: January, Birth Defects Prevention Month and Blood Donor Month.

Council will present 2016 Christmas Parade Winners and the 2016 Spirit of Christmas Decorating Award Winners.

Council will consider a resolution adopting the 2017 City Council Safety Policy Statement for the City of Clinton, and a resolution for the Municipal Association of South Carolina 2017 Agenda. The annual meeting calendar will be considered, as will the Laurens County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Council will consider a re-imbersement resolution for expansion of the sewer and water service to the I-26 Industrial Park. City Manager Frank Stovall will report on Community Assistance Grants. Other reports will conclude the agenda.