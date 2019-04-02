City of Clinton will annex property

TONIGHT - Clinton City Council will take a significant step in expanding the city toward I-26 with the annexation of city-owned property.

The council's agenda doesn't say it, but it is expected the council will take the first steps in annexing 160 acres (157.58 acres more or less) envisioned as the city's first Recreation Complex on Hwy 56, east of Clinton. The property is contiguous to the city limits.

Action will be taken today (Feb. 4), at 6 pm in the council chambers, municipal building on N. Broad St. The council's meeting is open to the public; 3 contracts will be discussed in closed session but action must be taken in open session per the SC Freedom of Information Act (as amended).

A time for citizens to address the council will be Item E on tonight's agenda. Register in council chambers before the meeting starts.

Council will honor Ashton and Elaine Barrington for 22 years in business in Clinton. Council will approve these proclamations: Feb. as American Heart Association Month, Black History Month, Children's Dental Health Month, and Cities Mean Business. Council will consider a letter to Gov, Henry McMaster pertaining to the SC Dept. of Transportation shed on Hwy 72 at I-26 - the city wants to take possession of this property for economic development.

The administrative briefing will cover Martha Dendy recreation center, Drive-Tru update, smoking sewer line and projects. After the closed session, and action in matters discussed in executive session, council will consider reports of standing committees, city attorney, council members and mayor.

The Clinton City Council meets the 1st Monday of each month in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton.