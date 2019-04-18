City of Clinton Proposed FY19-20 Budget

Fire Department needs $450,000 from County to maintain level of service outside city limits

The City of Clinton, perhaps as early as April 24, is preparing to ask Laurens County Council for a $170,256 increase in the fire service contract.

That would take the amount that the Laurens County Fire Service pays the Clinton Fire Department to provide outside-the-city-limits fire suppression coverage from the current $279,744 to $450,000. Even at the higher number, it won’t meet Clinton’s cost, the Clinton City Council has been told.

“I thought we were going to ask for $610,000,” said council member Danny Cook at the April 9 council budget workshop. That figure is the estimate that Clinton Fire Chief Phillip Russell has placed on what the city pays out in expenses to fight fires in the county.

City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said the request will not be for the higher amount at this time. If the $450,000 is not approved by the county council, the Clinton Fire Department will keep four-person shifts and will not be able to institute five-person shifts that Cannon said would provide better coverage.

The county is not likely to approve the $450,000. When Fountain Inn asked for about that much in its fire contract, a majority of the county council approved constructing the Thompson Road Fire Station and terminated its agreement with Fountain Inn.

County Fire Service Director Greg Lindley will tell the county council whether or not he recommends increasing the amount being paid to Clinton. The council is not bound by his recommendation, but the county is fighting its own budget battles. Just last Tuesday night, County Administrator Jon Caime said a tax increase may be needed to sustain the current level of service of the Laurens County Emergency Medical Service.

The Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays each month, and it is well into its FY 19-20 budget deliberations.

The Clinton City Council also is deliberating Cannon’s proposed budget. On May 6, it could give the first of two required readings of a $30.989 million general fund and utilities budget.

Council approved on April 9 a 2% across-the-board salary increase for city employees. More salaries’ money could be added to attract police officers; the Clinton Police Department currently has 5 vacancies.

City Hall has 3 vacancies. Cannon said he knows who he wants to hire as assistant city manager, and it’s “60-40 against” at this time that the candidate will take the job. The executive assistant to the city manager’s job and the communications job also are open in the Clinton City government.

Before the 2% pay increase is factored in, the proposed City of Clinton FY19-20 budget shows $30,989,563 in revenues and $30,695,675 in expenses, for a $293,889 surplus. At its April 9 budget workshop, the city council conducted a closed session discussion of contracts related to “Project C” and the recreation complex; there was no action taken.

The city plans to raise taxes 2.1%, the rate of inflation and the maximum allowed by state law. Electricity rates will not increase, while water and sewer rates will increase by 9%.

The city proposes to spend $657,865 more next year than this year in Information Technology. Cannon said that is attributable mostly to needs in “cyber-security.”

The city is budgeting $50,000 in its trees account in case it is required to remove trees between the sidewalk and the street on South Board, in preparation for SC DOT repaving in late June or early July. Large trees along the route have been marked for concern by a state arborist.

None of this is final since the Clinton City Council must adopt the budget on two readings which, if that is done at regular meetings, could happen on May 6 and June 3. Generally, municipal and county budgets are finalized by June 30 each year.