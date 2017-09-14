City of Clinton looking for a manager

Deadline passes for Clinton City Manager applications

The Aug. 31 deadline has passed, and all the resumes that will be accepted have already been turned in for the Clinton City Manager search.

The new city manager will replace Frank Stovall, who took a job in Virginia. Public Works Director Dale Satterfield serves as Interim City Manager.

The Clinton City Council began discussing the manager search at Monday’s meeting. Clinton advertised for a manager skilled in directing operations for a city of 8,600 residents, looking for “an accomplished, experienced professional.”

The manager reports to the mayor and six members of city council, and is the chief administrative officer for the city. The manager serves as the head of the administrative branch of city government.

In Clinton, the city provides police, fire, public works and municipal utilities including water, sewer and electricity. Clinton has 108 full-time employees.

A bachelor’s degree in public administration, business administration, urban planning or a related field is a minimum qualification. A masters degree is preferred.

“Utility experience, particularly electric, is a plus,” the advertisement said.

The new city manager will have “strong management skills,” and the salary is negotiable based on qualifications and experience. The city manager must live in Clinton.

A full background check must be passed, and the preferred candidate will have a valid South Carolina driver’s license.

Cover letters, resumes and references were to be sent to the city’s director of human resources.