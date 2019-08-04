City of Clinton, Laurens County Meetings on Tuesday

TUESDAY NIGHT - Cutting two trees near the Clinton Monument apparently was just the start for the City of Clinton, most large trees on South Broad Street now are marked for destruction that started today, the matter is not on a Clinton City Council agenda for discussion Tuesday night.

Instead, the council will conduct a budget workshop, open to the public, at 5 pm in the council chambers of the municipal center. Before the budget is discussed, council will meet in a closed-to-the-public executive session to discuss contracts related to Project C and Recreation. Then, the budget workshop - the city's FY19-20 budget is just over $30M - will be discussed and reports and recommendations will be received.

The Laurens County Council also will meet Tuesday evening.

The regular meeting will be at 5:30 pm in council chambers, historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public. Council will hear an Airport Report, consider an EMS supplemental budget, give 2nd reading to buying .29 acres for a solid waste convenience center, take final action on bringing The Muffin Mam industry to Laurens, receive a funding request for the Swiftwater Rescue Team, and designate April as Child Abuse Awareness Prevention Month and April 14-20 as Telecommunicators Week.

Closed session discussions will be about Financial Advisory Services (contract), reclassification budget, and county administrator employment. Action cannot be taken in closed session; any action or votes must be taken in an open session, per SC Freedom of Information Act as amended.