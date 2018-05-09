Home / Breaking News / The City of Clinton Goes Video

The City of Clinton Goes Video

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 10:47am Vic MacDonald
By: 
City of Clinton
CITY ANNOUNCES TOURISM GRANT PROGRAM Grants available to organizations for marketing tourism related events The City of Clinton will open the 2018 Accommodations Tax Grant Program funding cycle on Wednesday September 5, 2018. Organizations that attract or provide for tourists are encouraged to apply to the city for grant funding to support their projects. Revenue generated from the state tax on overnight accommodations within the city limits is returned by the state to the municipality in which it was generated. A portion of those funds will be disbursed annually through a competitive grant program to support tourism based projects within the City. For this year, city officials expect to fund up to $36,000 in grants for eligible projects. Accommodations Tax Grant funds are designed to support services and events that are related to tourism and promote tourism in the community. Examples of eligible events include festivals, concerts, and the development of tourist related facilities. Organizations receiving funding from these grants will be required to use them to cover costs associated with the marketing of their event to persons residing outside our local area. Applications are available at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center located at 211 North Broad Street between 8 AM and 5 PM or on the city’s website. All applications must be completed in their entirety and received at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center no later than 5 PM on Monday, September 24, 2018. No late grant application will be accepted and any late applications will be returned to the applicant. Applications will be reviewed by the city’s accommodations tax review committee, with final approval of the grants coming from the city council.

The City of Clinton Community Video Program Is Produced By Partner, CGI Communications, Inc. w-PDFs

 

The City of Clinton announces a continued partnership with CGI Communications, Inc. to create a series of professionally produced online videos to highlight everything the community offers residents, visitors and business owners.

A city announcement said, “For many businesses, getting noticed online can be a challenge; however, utilizing video improves visibility (and) the demand for video is climbing even higher for users on mobile devices.”

With an easily viewable interface on the official city website, this video program will encourage viewers to learn more about area attractions, economic development opportunities, quality of life and the businesses supporting the program. In addition, the city's official website will backlink to CGI's www.elocallink.tv, which hosts the Video Tour.

“We are dedicated to highlighting the advantages of living and working in Clinton; advantages that include access to our wonderful business community; and we feel that this video program can be widely successful. Representatives from CGI will begin contacting local businesses and organizations with information about videography services that are available on September 1, 2018. We would like to ensure our customers these calls are legitimate and encourage you to consider participating in this city-wide program. It will provide an exciting opportunity to showcase your business and utilize the power of video on your own websites and social media pages,” the city announcement said.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to request an appointment, e-mail BrandonB@cgicommunications.com Questions or concerns about this project: contact Mary-Wallace Riley, Executive Coordinator for the City of Clinton.

About CGI Communications, Inc.: Established in 1987, CGI Communications, Inc. continues to be a leader in digital marketing solutions. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, CGI Communications, Inc. employs approximately 300 full-time employees with branch offices growing across the United States. Having fully produced over 20,000 videos for municipalities, chambers of commerce, counties, and associations across the country, CGI constantly evolves with changing technology to create new and interesting initiatives to promote communities and

organizations.

 
PDF icon # 1 CGI Video Marketing to City Businesses Aug 2018.pdf
PDF icon # 2 Press Release 2018.pdf

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

