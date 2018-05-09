The City of Clinton Goes Video

The City of Clinton Community Video Program Is Produced By Partner, CGI Communications, Inc. w-PDFs

The City of Clinton announces a continued partnership with CGI Communications, Inc. to create a series of professionally produced online videos to highlight everything the community offers residents, visitors and business owners.

A city announcement said, “For many businesses, getting noticed online can be a challenge; however, utilizing video improves visibility (and) the demand for video is climbing even higher for users on mobile devices.”

With an easily viewable interface on the official city website, this video program will encourage viewers to learn more about area attractions, economic development opportunities, quality of life and the businesses supporting the program. In addition, the city's official website will backlink to CGI's www.elocallink.tv, which hosts the Video Tour.

“We are dedicated to highlighting the advantages of living and working in Clinton; advantages that include access to our wonderful business community; and we feel that this video program can be widely successful. Representatives from CGI will begin contacting local businesses and organizations with information about videography services that are available on September 1, 2018. We would like to ensure our customers these calls are legitimate and encourage you to consider participating in this city-wide program. It will provide an exciting opportunity to showcase your business and utilize the power of video on your own websites and social media pages,” the city announcement said.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to request an appointment, e-mail BrandonB@cgicommunications.com Questions or concerns about this project: contact Mary-Wallace Riley, Executive Coordinator for the City of Clinton.

About CGI Communications, Inc.: Established in 1987, CGI Communications, Inc. continues to be a leader in digital marketing solutions. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, CGI Communications, Inc. employs approximately 300 full-time employees with branch offices growing across the United States. Having fully produced over 20,000 videos for municipalities, chambers of commerce, counties, and associations across the country, CGI constantly evolves with changing technology to create new and interesting initiatives to promote communities and

organizations.