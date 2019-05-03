City apologizes for higher than normal bills; Pavilion opposed

An update to the City of Clinton’s utility billing system caused some city utility customers to be billed for as many as 39 days during the February billing cycle, Director of Public Works and Utilities Joey Meadors said Monday.

Meadors presented the information to members of the media prior to city council’s March meeting.

He said the city is prepared to work with utility customers who need additional time to pay the larger than expected bills.

“(The customers) will need to pay the normal bill with the amount of extra days being set up in a payment plan for up to 10 months,” he said.

Meadors said that during the update, city staff loaded more than the normal number of routes into the city’s reading devices so the city would not be behind in reading meters when the software was brought back online after the upgrade.

The early uploading caused bills to be short on the number of billing days in January (20 days for most customers) while February had more than the normal number of billing days (between 30 and 39 for most customers).

“During the two month stretch of January and February 2019, (city utility customers) were billed the same number of days (total) as you were in January and February 2018,” the director said in a letter to affected customers.

Meadors apologized to utility customers for any inconvenience the billing may have caused.

A resident who made it possible for the city to receive and occupy the building now known as the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center said she is opposed to plans to build a permanent pavilion at Vance Park, behind the Municipal Center.

“In 2006, when I gave the gift to the city to purchase the block for the MS Bailey Municipal Center, including the park, it was with the understanding that no additional development would take place on the site,” said Emily Bailey.

She said the purchase was to ensure the continued revitalization of the downtown and improve the cultural, aesthetic and economic viability of the city.

“Purchasing the site and occupying the former Bailey Bank Building secured the cultural history and economic vitality of the downtown. The vision for the Vance Park portion of the site has always been as open green space. The idea was to allow the existing canopy of trees to continue to mature, the grassy area to be open, and that the park be utilized for events and passive recreation as it has been in the recent past,” she said.

Bailey said the loss of the green space associated with Vance Park and the construction of a permanent structure on the site, would not honor the original intent of her gift and the vision that was crafted for the site.

In action Monday night, council voted unanimously to annex the recently-purchased property for the city’s first recreation complex.

In related action, after a 75-minute executive session, council voted to purchase another small piece of land adjacent to the proposed complex. The city will buy the land from Young Dendy for $25,000.

After the meeting, Mayor Bob McLean said the new land, less than an acre, removes a dogleg at the entrance to the recreation complex. He said the land will also be annexed into the city.

Council also approved a 1-year lease extension for the current Clinton Public Library. The new lease will expire Aug. 31, 2020.

City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said the city has not selected a site for a new library. Last month, council approved a site development plan for a potential new library site in one of the Industrial Supply buildings.

Cannon said Laurens County Council is considering asking voters to approve a one-penny local capital projects sales tax. One of the capital improvement items that would be considered for funding, County Council has said, is a new library for Clinton.

Cannon said a new 15,000-square-foot building would cost at least $5 million. No decisions have been made, he said.

Before a decision is made, Mayor Bob McLean said, “We need to get citizen input.”

Council set the first budget workshop for Thursday, March 21 at 5 p.m.