Citizens can express concerns to Clinton City Council

Clinton City Council's regular monthly meeting this Monday has a time for citizens' comments, but people wanting to talk to the council must register before the meeting starts.

The Council meeting will be Aug. 7, 6 p.m., in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, MS Bailey Municipal Building, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton. The meeting is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (as amended, 2017). Comments to Council is the 4th item on the agenda.

Concerns have been expressed on social media this week about high electric bills, in the hottest part of the summer, in the City of Clinton. The city has adopted a fiscal policy that lowers electric rates and raises water rates - getting these services each to "pay their way" - but complaints are being voiced that monthly power bills in the $300 - $500 range are driving residents and businesses away from the city.

Concerns about electric bills is not an agenda item for discussion at Monday's meeting.

Council will proclaim August as Clinton Goes Back to School Month and as Connecting Cops and Communities Month, will hear a presentation from the SC Forestry Commission, will give final reading to a change in the city's Code of Laws, and will give first reading in a zoning matter. Interim City Manager Dale Satterfield will give an update on derelict housing.

In a closed, executive session, Council will discuss a Whitten Center project, funding of a potential new spec building, a legal matter related to the Department of Public Safety, and personnel matters related to the Department of Public Safety and Office of the City Manager. Action, if any, will be taken as the Council returns to open session. Reports from committees, city attorney, council members and the mayor will complete the agenda.