THIS SATURDAY @ BAILEY MEMORIAL STADIUM: Ticket Information for PC-Citadel Game

The Presbyterian College Athletic Department announced ticket information for Saturday’s PC-Citadel football game, relocated to Clinton, due to the impending threat of Hurricane Irma.

Kickoff is set for noon at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Fans who previously purchased tickets to the PC-Citadel game through Presbyterian College will be issued a refund. For PC season ticket holders, tickets can be picked up at the designated tent in front of Bailey Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Single game tickets will be available on the day of the game for $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Parking is free.

Donations for hurricane relief will also be collected at the gate. All proceeds from Saturday’s game will be donated to the Red Cross.

