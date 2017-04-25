Churches ban together for an appeal

First “An Appeal to Heaven” scheduled for Sanders Middle School in Laurens

The Laurens Baptist Association will have its first “An Appeal to Heaven” program Friday, May 5, at Sanders Middle School.

Featuring Travis Agnew as guest speaker and worship leader, the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Sanders, 609 Green St., Laurens.

Agnew is senior pastor of Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Greenville, and author of three books. He has developed the LifeWay curriculum with the Kendrick Brothers that includes studies entitled “The Battle Plan for Prayer,” “Honor Begins at Home,” “The Love Dare for Parents,” and “The Resolution for Men Bible Study.”

In an announcement, the Laurens Baptist Association says, “Before the ‘An Appeal to Heaven’ countywide prayer gathering, we would like to ask and encourage all community leaders with and without titles in the Laurens area to pray for boldness within our community and churches to proclaim the Gospel. Please come and stand hand in hand with fellow leaders and our community praying to The Father making ‘An Appeal to Heaven’ with sincere effort and commitment to praying and rebuilding the walls of Laurens County.”

The announcement says these prayers can have an effect on crime rates, hatred, abuse and vandalism within the community. “As Christians,” the announcement says, “we recognize that our community will only grow stronger if we the people gather together in prayer n matter race, creed or Christian domination.”

More information about this free program is available from the Laurens Baptist Association, 984-0123.