CHS will distribute schedules

Clinton High sets schedules pick-up

Clinton High School will have schedule pick-up for grades 10-12 on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m.

Freshman Friday will be held Friday, Aug. 11, 9-11 a.m. for ninth grade schedule pick-up.

Those unable to attend on the designated day can receive schedules for grades 9-12 on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 1-3 p.m. in the commons area.

Students will also be able to purchase parking passes and pay fees for the 2017-2018 school year on all three designated days.

To purchase a parking pass, bring driver’s license, car registration, proof of insurance and $15.

“Clinton High School looks forward to welcoming all students for a successful 2017-2018 school year,” a CHS announcement said.

ALSO, District 56 announces 2017-18 school year changes

The time for the start of the 2017-2018 school year is approaching fast. This coming year, District 56 will have a few changes:

--All students start school on Thursday, Aug. 17.

--All elementary schools will start class at 7:45 each morning. This is a change from the past and allows the district a little more time each day to strengthen the academic skills of children. Fifteen minutes each morning quickly adds up: more than an extra hour per week, more than five hours per month, and more than six days per year of additional learning.

--All 4- and 5-K students will report to school on Aug. 17. In the past, the district has had males report one of the first two days of school and females the next; however, this year, all child development center (4K) and 5K students will report on the first day of school.

The district will be in school on the day of the solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21. Every school will have special activities prior to the eclipse, as well as opportunities for students to go outside and view the eclipse with their class provided:

--Parents sign a form granting the school permission to take their child outside to view the eclipse.

--All students given parent permission to observe the eclipse will be given special eyewear.

--4K students will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m. that day.

District 56 will offer early dismissal at 1 p.m. to students whose parents/guardians want to attend the City of Clinton’s “Total Eclipse on the Rails” event, which runs from 1 to 5 p.m.