CHS football season tickets go on sale Monday

It is almost football time once again in Red Devil Country.

The Clinton High School athletic department will begin season ticket sales on July 24.

If there are any delays in the shipping of the season tickets, the athletic department will communicate the new selling date. As of right now, ticket sales begin July 24th at 8:30 a.m.

During the summer, season tickets will be sold Monday through Thursday from 8:30-1:30 in the athletics office located in the main gym. Season tickets will be sold 8:30-1:30 Monday through Friday when school starts back August 17. Enter through the main entrance of the gym, and Kathy Schumpert's office is to the left and first office on the left (beside the men's restroom in the gym lobby).

Kathy will also have membership forms for to sign up with the CHS Booster Club as well. Season tickets will be $45 for one season ticket and one parking pass. It will be $90 for two season tickets and one parking pass. If you are a senior pass holder, you may purchase a parking pass for $20. Parking spaces are limited, so they will be issued on a first come first serve basis.

All senior pass holders must come to pick up a new senior pass this year. Senior passes will be printed each year starting with this up and coming school year. All seniors may pick up their new senior pass in the athletics office starting July 24th and may come during the hours listed above. All seniors must be prepared to show an ID to Kathy Schumpert. In order to receive a senior pass, an individual must be at least 65 years old or older.