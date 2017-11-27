The Christmas Tree is under construction

The largest Christmas Tree in Laurens County is under construction at The Depot in uptown Clinton.

It is just one of many holiday decorations around the county for this festive time of year. These are upcoming Christmas events.

"Window Wonderland" part of Clinton Christmas

The City of Clinton’s newly formed Main Street Clinton, SC will host “Christmas in Clinton Window Wonderland” contest among the businesses and property owners in town.

Businesses and property owners are asked to participate in the contest for the holidays. The public will be encouraged to come out and explore all of the beautiful displays while they shop and dine in Clinton.

The winner will be selected this Saturday after the parade by the newly formed design team of Main Street Clinton. The winner will receive a “traveling trophy” to display all year long in their business, as well prizes.

Main Street Clinton, SC also will have 2nd and 3rd place winners in the contest. For more information, contact Adele Alducin at the Main Street office number - 864.200.4579.

Parade Season - Whitten Center

SCDDSN Whitten Center has scheduled its annual Christmas Parade this Saturday, at 1 p.m.

While some of the Whitten Center residents do get to travel to and from or participate in other parades, there are many that do not get to travel off-site for parade events.

“The parade has been scheduled to allow participation in and enjoyment of the City of Clinton Parade, a lunch break, and then more Christmas fun with the Whitten Center parade,” said Tara Glenn, director of volunteer services and staff development. “The parade of floats and people that come through every year bring so much joy and celebration to our folks. There is no lack of ability when it comes to celebrating fun times. Their smiles say it all!”

The parade slowly moves through the residential facility, passing each housing unit; allowing all residents the opportunity to get a glance at the man in red, as well as fellow residents and all other guests participating.

Anyone interested in participating in the 2017 Whitten Center Christmas Parade, can contact Shelby Thomas, 864-938-3310.

To get more involved or learn more about the services at Whitten Center, contact Tara Glenn, 864.938.3407.

ALSO, Thursday, Nov. 30, 6-8 p.m., City of Clinton Tree-light at The Depot.

Friday, Dec. 1, 5:30-8 p.m., Bailey Manor 8th Annual Community Festival of Trees kick-off program.

Friday, Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m., 2017 Heroes Lights of Honor, on the historic courthouse square in Laurens.

Friday, Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m., Uptown Clinton carriage rides and more.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m., Annual City Christmas Parade. After the parade until 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, 2-4 p.m., Nativities in Mayes-Dowdle Alumni House at Thornwell.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2:30 p.m., Gray Court Parade.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 5 p.m., City of Laurens Christmas Parade.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 3 p.m., Mount Olive Parade on Indian Mound Road, bring unwrapped toy and/or non-perishable food item for charity to 8685 Indian Mound Rd., Mount Olive Community Center. -- ALL FREE TO THE PUBLIC

Note: Line-up for the Clinton Christmas Parade will be on Page 7A of this Wednesday’s Clinton Chronicle.

- Photo by Vic MacDonald