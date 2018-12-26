Chorale Concert Is Rescheduled

THE LAURENS COUNTY CHORALE TO PERFORM AT WESTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

The Laurens County Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Chuck Neufeld, will perform a holiday concert entitled “Starlight Sleigh Ride" on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1387 Highway 56 South, Clinton.

This is a rescheduled date for the concert cancelled on Dec. 9 because of bad weather.

This program of choral work promises to inspire listeners with the lovely sounds of the Christmas and includes contemporary works such as “Silver Bells,” “Twas The Night Before Christmas,” and “White Christmas.”

The program will include more inspirational and traditional pieces such as “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and “Ave Marie” among others. Several soloists, trios and quartets will perform select pieces.

The Laurens County Chorale serves the entire community and seeks to perform a high level of great choral music. Membership is open to anyone who would like to belong to a close-knit community of singers and who love to sing and experience excellent choral music.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any chorale member or at Elaine’s and Sadler-Hughes Pharmacy in Clinton and Thomason Jewelers on the Square in Laurens. Tickets will also be available at the door prior to the performance.