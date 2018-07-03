Choral Performance at Presbyterian College

PC Choirs to perform on March 15

All three Presbyterian College choirs will perform in one concert on Thursday, March 15, at 730 p.m., in Edmunds Hall on the college campus. The concert is offered freely to the community.

The PC Choir will perform a repertoire from their recent southeastern tour. The repertoire will include an eclectic mix of traditional choral fare. Excerpts from Messiah (Part the Second), a motet by Rachmaninov, selections by contemporary composers Lauridsen and Anglea, and hymn and spiritual settings will be featured.

Bella Voce, the choir for women, and Cantare!, the male choir, will perform a repertoire written specifically for male and female choirs. The repertoire includes sacred and secular selections.

Dr. Porter Stokes, PC’s Barksdale Chair of Music and Chair of the Department and Director of Choral Activities, will conduct The PC Choir and Bella Voce. Dr. Ron Davis, Professor of Music, Organ, Handbells, & Theory, will conduct Cantare! The two conductors will also take turns accompanying the other choirs on piano.

As an additional treat, a string quintet from the college orchestra will join the choir for the Messiah excerpts. The quintet includes Paul Peart, violin; Kailynn Turner, violin; Tamia Hayes, viola; and Collin Mckinnon and Harris Banks, cello. Dr. Richard Thomas, Associate Professor of Music, Cello and Orchestra, will conduct the orchestra.