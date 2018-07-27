Home / Breaking News / Child porn possession is alleged

Fri, 07/27/2018 - 11:57am Vic MacDonald
Spartanburg Co.-Enoree man accused of sex crime with minor, producing child porn

 

ENOREE (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that an Enoree man was arrested on twenty charges after a child porn investigation.

Investigators said Jeremy Alexander Bennett, 27, engaged in sexual activity with a minor, and also produced, distributed and owned child pornography.  

He was arrested on July 17. Bennett is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree; eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree; one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree; and ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

