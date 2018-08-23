Child drowns. Couple charged with neglect.

STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION: Authorities have identified the parents of a drowned infant as being suspected of child neglect.

Kimberly Ann Collins, 29, of 25385 Hwy 76 East, Clinton, as a suspect in a case of alleged child neglect, as death in the residence appears to have been accidental, the sheriff said - he indicated both parents have been charged with neglect.

A man, Joshua Collins, 30, of the same address, also is listed on the jail's public index as being charged with child neglect - 3 counts for each suspect. They are not charged in connection with a homicide because it appears an infant drowned in the residence accidentally, and later was taken off life-support.

The victim was identified as Logan Wade Summeral, 1, who was found unresponsive in a tub at the residence, a report said. The child was found Aug. 14, and an autopsy was conducted today (Aug. 23). The child died at the Greenville hospital at 4:54 pm Aug. 22, the coroner’s office said.

The cause of death is listed as anoxic brain injury due to drowning. The manner of death is pending a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and State Law Enforcement Division investigation, a report said.

Collins has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child. The LCSO jail index indicates there are 3 counts against the suspect.

FROM FOX CAROLINA:

CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said an investigation is underway after a one-year-old baby drowned.

Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said one-year-old Logan Wade Sumeral was found unresponsive in the bathtub at his home on Highway 76 in Clinton on August 14.

The baby was taken Laurens County Memorial Hospital and then flown to Greenville Memorial where Cheek said the baby was later pronounced dead.

"It appears that the child entered a bathroom in the residence and then climbed into the bathtub while the mother and her husband were in another room," said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. "The child was located in the tub, unresponsive, by a sibling and then the adults in the home."

Reynolds said the baby was taken off life support on Wednesday and passed away.

An autopsy was performed Thursday which confirmed Sumeral died from anoxic brain injury due to drowning, Cheeks said. The manner of death is still under investigation.

Reynolds said the parents, Joshua and Kimberly Collins, were arrested on unrelated charged after the August 14 call for service.

"When deputies and investigators arrived on scene, they found the residence to be in a state of disarray and infested with bugs," the sheriff stated." Due to the condition of the home the other children were removed from the home and placed with a family member."

Reynolds said both Joshua and Kimberly Collins were charged with three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child due to the home's condition.

"The drowning incident is still under investigation, however after consulting with the Solicitors Office, as well as the State Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit, it appears the drowning was accidental, therefore we don’t expect any further charges to be filed in relation to the drowning," Reynolds said.