Child Abuse, Violence and Drugs

CRIME & JUSTICE: Abusive mother gets 15-year prison sentence

Laurens — A woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday afternoon at the Laurens County Courthouse to a charge of inflicting great bodily injury on a child, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Friday.

Erica Shunta Kelley, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of inflicting great bodily injury on a child. Circuit Judge Allison Lee then handed down a sentence of 15 years in prison. The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison.

In July 2018, investigators received information that Kelley was abusing her 9-month-old baby boy. When investigators went to Kelley’s residence, they discovered the baby with numerous injuries indicative of severe abuse. The child was rushed to the hospital and found to have numerous bruises all over his body including his face, his left arm and left leg were broken, he had numerous scars all over his body, and 10 healing rib fractures. Kelley admitted to physically abusing the child on multiple occasions.

Kelley has a previous conviction for unlawful abuse or neglect of a child stemming from a similar 2013 incident with another one of her children. She was sentenced to only three years in prison for the prior incident.

Assistant Solicitors Margaret Boykin and Julie Kate Keeney handled the case for the State, with assistance from 8th Circuit Investigators Walter Bentley and Joey Pittman and Victim Advocates Joy Lindsay and Rhetta Christian. Kelley was represented by Tristan Shaffer of the Laurens County Public Defender’s Office.

Solicitor Stumbo praised the work of his staff along with Capt. Tyrone Goggins of the Clinton Police Department in securing the conviction and lengthy prison sentence.

“From the time we are conceived, our mothers are supposed to protect and shield us from the harsh realities of this world,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “It is heartbreaking to see the abuse this 9- month-old child endured at the hands of the mother who was supposed to shield him from the very same evil she inflicted upon him. It is my hope and prayer that this young man can overcome his difficult start to life and can one day become the man he was created to be.”

Four Year Sentence for Woman Accused of Sex with Minor

Thursday, May 23, 2019 - WLBG

The case of a young woman accused of having sex with a male juvenile last August and September was resolved this week in Laurens County General Sessions Court. 26-year-old Chasity Creasy Sherfield of Greenwood Highway, south of Laurens was arrested September 11th and charged with three counts of 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor under age 16 and three counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Monday, an indictment charged her with 1st Degree Assault and Battery. She pled guilty to that, and the six charges from September were dropped in the process. Judge Alison Renee Lee sentenced Chasity Creasy Sherfield to four years in prison and banned her from having contact with the victim. She will not be required to be on the Sex Offender Registry.

$250,000 Bond Set After Mob Assault Arrests

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - WLBG

Laurens Police yesterday arrested teenaged males in connection with an alleged Mob Assault Sunday on River Street. Booked in the Johnson Detention Center yesterday were 18-year-old Kevazea Jakez Pitts of 1696 Highway 127 By-Pass, Laurens and 17-year-old Amaija Divine Hill of 102 Price Street, Laurens. They’re charged with Assault and Battery by Mob in the 2nd Degree.

In warrants served on both Pitts and Hill, Laurens Police Detective Bryant Cheek states that on May 19th each defendant did, with co-defendants, intentionally commit a battery upon the body of the victim which resulted in serious bodily injury. The warrants state the mob assault occurred at 445 River Street.

During arraignment yesterday, cash or surety bonds for both defendants were set at $250,000. Kevazea Jakez Pitts and Amaija Divine Hill both remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

Officer’s Hip Broken in Struggle for Arrest

Monday, May 20, 2019 - WLBG

A police officer underwent surgery for a broken hip after a man allegedly resisted arrest late Saturday night. Laurens Police issued a ticket charging

37-year-old Dustin Scott Simmons of 329 Wilson Street, Laurens with Assault by Intimidation at 11:00 Saturday night on Wilson Street. Warrants were served Sunday also charging Simmons with Injuring an Officer while Resisting Arrest and with two counts, Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Warrants state that as an officer was in the process of executing his lawful duties Dustin S. Simmons committed assault on the officer. He allegedly refused to comply with verbal commands and actively resisted, causing the officer to become injured in his attempt to arrest. The assault on the officer reportedly resulted in great bodily injury, breaking the officer’s hip as a direct result of Simmons’s noncompliance at 329 Wilson Street. The injuries reportedly required extensive medical treatment for the injured officer.

Dustin Simmons is also facing two Unlawful Neglect of a Child charges. In one warrant he’s accused of making threats to break his daughter’s nose during the incident at 329 Wilson Street Saturday night. The second warrant states that he made threats to assault one or more of his children on a recurring basis, creating a continuously hostile environment, causing the child to become mentally and emotionally distraught in her own home, fearful for her own safety.

Dustin Scott Simmons remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning. Cash or surety bonds set during arraignment on the four charges yesterday totaled $121,000.

Over 100 Grams of Meth in Casserole Dishes

Friday, May 24, 2019 - WLBG

Meth Trafficking and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle was charged yesterday on two people arrested by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Thomas Boyd initially issued a ticket charging 20-year-old Zachary Hunter Strange of 50 Thimble Drive, Gray Court with 3rd Offense Driving under Suspension at 12:49 Wednesday afternoon on Highway 76 West at Allison Road. Warrants now charge Mr. Strange and 44-year-old Krysta Norene Woolard of Relax Street, Waterloo with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Warrants citing an investigation by Deputy Boyd indicate they were in possession of a 2017 Nissan Rogue owned by another person and of two glass casserole dishes containing methamphetamine weighing more than 100 grams.

Zachary Strange is also facing two more charges from Wednesday, Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearms or Ammunition and 1st Degree Burglary. From Sgt. Boyd’s investigation, he’s accused of being in possession of 379 rounds of ammunition of various calibers. A 4th warrant cites an investigation by Deputy Atwood as indicating that, also on May 22nd, Strange entered a dwelling at 12414 Highway 76 West, Gray Court without consent and with intent to commit a crime therein. It further states that he has a record of two or more prior convictions for burglary.

Bond was denied on all five charges for Zachary Hunter Strange. With bonds totaling $35,000 on her two charges, Krysta Norene Woolard also remained in custody this morning.

Laurens career meth cook sentenced to 17 years

Laurens — A Laurens man with a lengthy history of manufacturing methamphetamines will spend the next 17 years behind bars after being found guilty at trial of manufacturing and possessing meth, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced last Wednesday.

Ronald Jeffrey Eaton, 52, was found guilty of manufacturing methamphetamines, third offense, and possession of methamphetamines, third offense, late last Tuesday afternoon by a Laurens County jury following a day-and-a-half trial and less than an hour of deliberation.

Circuit Judge Alison Renee Lee then sentenced Eaton to 17 years in prison on the charge of manufacturing methamphetamines, third offense, and 10 years in prison on the charge of possession of methamphetamines, third offense, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

Eaton has a length criminal history, including multiple past meth-related convictions.

In March 2018, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was actively investigating Eaton and a meth cooking operation at a property on Bobcat Drive where Eaton had his camper parked. The camper was abruptly moved and, shortly thereafter, a tipster reported that Eaton was cooking meth at a property on Boyd Road. Investigators confirmed with Eaton’s probation agent that Eaton had not reported the change in address.

Investigators went to the property on Boyd Road and discovered Eaton’s camper in the woods with Eaton inside. Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered the remnants of a broken down one-pot meth cooking operation. Investigators were able to establish a timeline showing that Eaton had been manufacturing methamphetamines since his release from prison on a previous manufacturing charge.

Deputy Solicitor Dale Scott and Assistant Solicitor Margaret Boykin handled the case for the state, with the assistance of 8th Circuit Investigator Walter Bentley. Eaton was represented by Dorothy Manigault of the Greenville County Bar.

Solicitor Stumbo praised the work of his staff along with narcotics investigators Sgt. Matt Veal and Inv. Charles Nations of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in securing the conviction and lengthy prison sentence.

“Drug addiction continues to plague our society in the new millennium,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the trial. “While we recognize that it is only part of the solution, Sheriff (Don) Reynolds and I are pleased to see a lifelong meth cook and dealer like Ronnie Eaton sent to prison for a long time to come, and we will continue our commitment to stopping anyone pushing destructive drugs in our community.”