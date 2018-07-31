Home / Breaking News / Chief Deputy's job is unfilled

Chief Deputy's job is unfilled

Tue, 07/31/2018 - 1:50pm Vic MacDonald

 

No details are being provided about Jarvis Reeder leaving the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office as the Chief Deputy.

There are no plans no to name a Chief Deputy.

Sheriff Don Reynolds confirmed Reeder’s departure today, without further comment. He said he has full confidence in the deputies and staff of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. Reeder came over from Greenwood County, when Reynolds unseated former sheriff Ricky Chastain two years ago.

Reeder leaving the department is a personnel decision, Reynolds said.

