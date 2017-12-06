Chicken houses get a legislative win

A POST & COURIER, Charleston, report says the poultry industry has gotten through the SC House of Representatives a measure making it more difficult for the public to protest giant chicken houses near their houses.

The bill was filed after residents of Mountville, in Laurens County, joined forces with an Upstate conservation law group to address the concentration of chicken houses southeast of Clinton (near Hwy 72, the highway that connects Clinton and Greenwood, going over Lake Greenwood). DHEC has permitted 5 new giant chicken houses in an area that, some Mountville residents say, already is over-run by poultry producers.

The opponents say the chicken houses are a nuisance, but worse is the smell from chicken poop spread on nearby farmland. DHEC also regulates the poop-collecting and spreading businesses. This is the Charleston paper’s latest article about the poultry permitting bill, posted on-line:

COLUMBIA — The poultry industry in South Carolina cleared one major hurdle this year in its push to restrict who can challenge the construction of new chicken and turkey barns throughout the state.

In the last week of the 2017 legislative session, the S.C. Farm Bureau, the S.C. Poultry Federation and the Palmetto Agribusiness Council were successful in advancing legislation in the House that would curtail how many property owners could challenge pending agricultural permits with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state's agricultural industry says the legislation is needed to make it cheaper and easier to construct poultry barns. Industry officials say the current rules limit agricultural investments in the state because of the likelihood of challenges from neighboring property owners that some permit seekers face.

“What we’re trying to accomplish is to provide our growers some certainty as it relates to the permitting process,” said Gary Spires, government relations director for the Farm Bureau.

But groups, including the Conservation Voters of South Carolina, oppose the legislation, arguing it unduly limits neighboring property owners in challenging large poultry barns, which cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to construct and contain thousands of birds at a time.

"All of this is about building better relationships between (agriculture) and non-ag neighbors,” said John Tynan, executive director for Conservation Voters. "We believe that is best accomplished by having more conversations in these permitting processes, instead of keeping more people out.”

The bill, which would have to be passed by the state Senate next year if it is to become law, does two main things. It limits who is eligible to challenge a permit to property owners within 1 mile of the new or expanded agricultural operation, instead of the current 2-mile area. Also, it removes some of the discretion officials at DHEC have in establishing distance between poultry barns and streams, property lines, water wells and residences.

As long as the poultry barns meet the current minimum standards, state officials wouldn't be able to require extra distance between the poultry operations and the nearby property or bodies of water because of other existing circumstances.

The biggest issue the agricultural industry wants to avoid is having a permit held up at DHEC, the Administrative Law Court and eventually the civil court system, which they say can take years.

“The regulator has done a good job in my opinion, but there is some uncertainty in how long it will take to get a permit in South Carolina,” said Ronnie Summers, chief executive of the Palmetto Agribusiness Council.

The Senate will next see the legislation in January. (Author: Andrew Brown)

