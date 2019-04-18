Cheering the Wolves to victory

For Kailey Suber, game day and competitions await at Newberry

At Newberry College, cheerleaders have the option of the Game Day Squad or the Competition Squad, or both. Game Day is pretty traditional - Competition is constant movement, high-flying, acrobatics and judging.

Clinton’s Kailey Suber is trying for both. Recruited to be a Newberry Wolves cheerleader, Suber has signed a National Letter of Intent to cheer 20 miles down the road and, if she earns a spot, to travel to competitions like Nationals where Newberry placed 6th in the country this past season.

She is refining her competition mindset this spring on the soccer field. In just its first season of varsity competition, the Clinton High varsity girls’ soccer team is headed to the AAA playoffs. Suber serves the purpose of the “Swiss Army-knife” of the team, coach Major Joe Benson said Thursday at Kailey’s cheerleader signing.

Suber said she will not be a walk-on for college soccer. “Those girls have been playing since they were four and five years old and I’ve been playing three years. That door is definitely closed,” Suber said.

Clinton High Athletics Director Dr. Nickie Templeton said Suber’s signing day is another celebration time for the Red Devils. “We want to celebrate you, whether it’s academics, athletics, fine arts, anything you want to take to the next level,” she said to assembled CHS students in the auditorium. To Kailey she said, “We look forward to supporting you. You should be very proud of yourself.”

Suber is “a student you are happy to have in the building,” Templeton said.

“She desires to make the team better,” Benson said of Suber’s role as a Red Devil soccer player. “That’s why Newberry wants her.”

Suber said she has known since the beginning of this, her senior year, that she wants to be a college cheerleader. She participated in competitive dance for 5 years and competitive gymnastics for 12 years, and “that all feeds into cheerleading,” she said. Suber became a CHS-CMS cheerleader in 7th grade and decided not to cheer her senior year to focus on the next level.

“I considered USC and the College of Charleston,” she said. “I think the benefit of an excellent nursing program, they have a 100% pass rate, the cheer team and being 30 minutes from home is the perfect package. There is a lot more behind the scenes than people think. Newberry has a game day and a competitive squad, and I plan to do both of them.”

Suber said she is considering trauma nursing as a career, but is open to other areas of nursing. “I will have a lot of experiences (through clinicals) before I can say that’s what I want to do.”