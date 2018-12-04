Home / Breaking News / "Charlotte's Web" opens Friday for LCCT

Thu, 04/12/2018 - 8:40am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Community Theatre

A Story of Friendship. LCCT’s final youth production of the season, Charlotte’s Web, opens this Friday night, April 13th and runs through next weekend. This play based on the classic children’s book is sure to be a delight for children and adults alike. Show dates are April 13, 14, 19, and 20th at 7:30 pm and April 21 at 3pm. All shows will take place at the Gilliam Auditorium on the Thornwell campus. For more information, call 833-LCCT (5228).  Tickets may be purchased at the door. Pictured are Samuel Hunt as Wilbur and Ella Adair as Fern Arable. - Photo provided

