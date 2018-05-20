CHARGES FILED, 2 vehicle wreck, at least 2 dead between Clinton and Joanna

7 CRIMINAL CHARGES: 2 dead in wreck w-update - surviving driver identified and charged

The driver of a vehicle that allegedly crossed the center line and caused a wreck in which two Clinton women died is charged with 5 criminal counts.

Authorities said Khelsy Chanta Rice, 38, of Captain Guy Rd., Clinton, is charged with 2 counts Felony DUI resulting in death, 3 counts Felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, 1 count of child endangerment and 1 count of having an open container of alcohol. Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the SC Highway Patrol made the announcement today (May 21).

Laurens County School District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields released a statement:

"It is with extreme sadness I must inform you of the tragic loss of Ms. Lois (Bit) King, PowerSchool administrator at Joanna-Woodson Elementary School. She was killed in a car accident last night. Please pray for her husband, her girls and their families, especially her grandchildren, and a whole host of lives she touched. Ms. Bit was a beacon of joy and inspiration to all whom she met. She was, as was the JWES mascot, a star. Her rightful place now is in the heavens. Words cannot express our sadness or grief at this time; however, we must remember her legacy and let her love and her belief in her Savior light our path during this difficult time."

Troopers: 2 killed, 6 injured after head-on collision in Laurens Co.

SC Highway Patrol Troopers confirm two people have died following a head-on collision in Laurens County.

The collision occurred at approximately 11:51 p.m. on US 76 near Grain Bin Road Saturday night.

Troopers say a 2007 Ford Mustang was traveling west on US 76 and a 2004 Ford Taurus was traveling east on US 76 when the Taurus traveled left of center and struck the Mustang head-on.

Troopers say there were three occupants in the Mustang. All were wearing seat belts, injured, entrapped and extricated by mechanical means.

The driver was transported by helicopter to Spartanburg Regional where the driver succumbed to their injuries. The right front passenger was transported by helicopter to Greenville Memorial where the passenger succumbed to their injuries.

The left rear passenger was transported by EMS to Self-Regional. No word on their condition.

Per troopers, there were five occupants in the Taurus.

The driver, Khelsy Chanta Rice, 38, of Clinton, was wearing a seat belt, was injured, entrapped and extricated by mechanical means. The driver was transported to Greenville memorial. Her condition is unknown.

Troopers say four juveniles were also in the vehicle. None of them were seat belted and all were injured, troopers say. All of them were transported to Greenville Memorial where their conditions are unknown.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Lois "Bit" King, 63, of 1505 Young Rd., Clinton, who was attendance clerk at Joanna Woodson Elementary School, District 56; and Margie Seymore, 65, of 1980 Stomp Springs Rd., Clinton, who worked at Bailey Manor Christian Retirement Community in Clinton.

King died at 1:19 a.m. at Greenville Memorial, and Seymore died at 3:35 a.m. at Spartanburg Regional, a report said.

A passenger (left rear), Norma E. Smith, 66, of Clinton, in the Mustang Seymour was driving was seriously injured, and taken to a hospital, but could not be airlifted because there weren't enough helicopters, according to a family post on Facebook. She suffers from a fractured sternum, multiple cracked ribs, broken lumbar vertebrae, a pneumothorax, bruising, and tongue and lip lacerations.