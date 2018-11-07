Charged with defending state's resources

Rasor joins S.C. Natural Resources Board

Jake Rasor Jr., of Clinton, has been appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster to represent South Carolina's Third Congressional District on the seven-member South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Board.

Rasor was chosen by Gov. McMaster and confirmed by the state Senate in May. His term began July 1.

“We are very fortunate in that the Department of Natural Resources has a long history of outstanding board members who have worked hard to help this agency fulfill its mission of being the primary steward of South Carolina’s incredible – and incredibly valuable – natural resources,” said current SCDNR Board Chairman Norman Pulliam. “We appreciate the contributions made by previous members and look forward to working with our newest gubernatorial appointees.”

Born and raised in Cross Hill, Rasor graduated from Clinton High School and Furman University. He worked for eight years in the state public school system before going into private business. His business career includes experience in retail clothing, real estate sales and development, and insurance sales.

In 1993, Rasor opened Harris Springs Sportsman’s Preserve in Cross Hill, which provides experiences in sporting clays and Southern quail shooting. Harris Springs was for many years an Orvis-endorsed wing-shooting lodge and received the prestigious “Lodge of the Year” award in 2008.

Rasor has also been involved in public service as a trustee for School District Fifty-six and as an appointed member of the S.C. Migratory Waterfowl Committee, the (then) S.C. Wildlife Commission Board, and, most recently, the S.C. Heritage Trust Advisory Board. Rasor is married with three children and five grandchildren. He and his wife reside in Clinton, where he manages family investments.

“Maintaining our state’s diverse natural resources for the benefit of current and future generations is an incredibly important responsibility,” said SCDNR Director Alvin Taylor. “Our newest members’ backgrounds, professional skills and perspective will make them a valuable addition to our Board as we seek to fulfill that mission going forward.”

The governor appoints the members and chairman of the SCDNR Board, the policy-making body for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, with confirmation by the state Senate. One member is chosen to represent each of South Carolina's seven congressional districts. The Board meets on a monthly basis to discuss and set policies for the agency, which is composed of five divisions: Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries, Marine Resources, Law Enforcement, Office of Support Services, and Land, Water and Conservation.