Charge: Assault While Heavily Armed

More than 2,000 rounds of ammo allegedly in possession of a felon; gets $7,500 bond

Monday, March 11, 2019: WLBG on-line

A Joanna man was arrested Friday on allegations of a domestic assault the day before. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office charged 48-year-old Jared Anthony Foster of 500 Milton Road, Joanna with Domestic Violence 3rd Degree and Possession of Weapon or Ammunition by a Person Convicted of a Violent Felony.

Foster is accused of assaulting the victim by pushing her and threatening to shoot her on March 8th, while having the apparent present ability to cause physical harm. He is further charged with having possession of two shotguns, two rifles and 2,304 rounds of ammunition at his residence, knowing he was a felon convicted of a violent crime.

Jared Anthony Foster was released Saturday afternoon on posting cash or surety bonds $7,500.

Shooting into Laurens Home Saturday Morning

Monday, March 11, 2019

Laurens Police made an arrest early Saturday morning from an alleged shooting into a Marion Street house in the early morning hours. 19-year-old Dextavious Laquez White of 5303 Todd Quarters Road, Waterloo was charged with Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and Malicious Damage.

Warrants cite an investigation of Master Patrol Officer Jones as indicating that on March 2nd the defendant discharged a firearm into a dwelling on Marion Street that the defendant knew to be regularly occupied by the victim and other persons. White is accused of unlawfully carrying a .22 caliber handgun during the commission of Discharging it Into a Dwelling. He is further accused of damaging a glass window in the Marion Street residence while discharging a firearm into the house.

Cash or surety bonds were set on these three charges totaling $41,000. Dextavious Laquez White remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

Arson Charged in Clinton House Fire

Monday, March 11, 2019

Clinton Police made an arrest Friday regarding a Clinton House Fire Thursday. In a warrant showing his residence at 1013 North Sloan Street, Clinton, 40-year-old William Maxwell “Billy” Knight III was charged with 2nd Degree Arson. It states that on March 8th Knight willfully and maliciously set fire to the interior of a dwelling on Neighborhood Drive by igniting a fire to a bedroom widow curtain, which resulted in damage to the dwelling. He reportedly gave the incident location as his address on booking in the Johnson Detention Center Friday. Bond was denied on the 2nd Degree Arson charge. William Maxwell “Billy” Knight III remained in custody this morning.

Over 50 Liquid Units of Heroin

Monday, March 11, 2019

An Upstate man and woman were arrested by Laurens Police early Saturday morning after a traffic stop allegedly resulted in discovery of Heroin. 36-year-old Dan S. Chesney and 27-year-old Ashley Melinda Floyd, both of 302 Wappoo Lane, Taylors, were charged with Possession of a Narcotic.

Their warrants cite an investigation of Officer Van Pelt as indicating that on March 9th Mr. Chesney and Ms. Floyd had in their possession approximately 50 liquid units of Heroin, a schedule one substance, which he and she are not permitted to possess. This was reportedly discovered during a lawful traffic stop on East Main in Laurens Friday.

Dan S. Chesney and Ashley Melinda Floyd remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning with their cash or surety bonds set at $10,000.

Firearm Violations at Hospital

Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Prisma Health Police have charged a local man with firearms offenses at Laurens County Memorial Hospital. 50-year-old Ricky Lee Goode of 111 Cedar Grove Church Road, Laurens was arrested yesterday and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and Possession of a Stolen Pistol. Hospital Police Officer Knight states that on Sunday, March 10th, Ricky Lee Goode carried about this person a handgun, not being authorized to do so, stating this was at 22725 Highway 76 East, site of the Laurens County Hospital. A second warrant states that the handgun found in his possession in a Prisma Health System location was a stolen firearm.

Officer Knight also issued a ticket, further charging Mr. Goode with Public Disorderly Conduct at 1:50 yesterday afternoon at Laurens County Hospital.

Ricky Lee Goode was held overnight, awaiting a bond hearing.