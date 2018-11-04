Changes in District 56 Schools

Laurens School District 56 is pleased to announce several administrative changes for the 2018-19 school year.

Effective July 1st, Ms. Carol Anne Barnes, currently Principal at Eastside Elementary, will become the Director of the MSB Child Development Center and will also assume the role of district test coordinator. Ms. Tanya Wilson, currently Director of Student Services at Clinton High School, will become the Principal at Eastside Elementary. Both have worked for the district for many years as teachers, directors and assistant principals. They will be able to bring these experiences and fresh insights to their new leadership roles.

According to Dr. David O’Shields, Superintendent, “As we continually work to prepare our students for future learning and careers, I am excited for the vision and leadership our new and current principals and their staff will bring to our schools in the 2018-19 school year.”