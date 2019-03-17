Champions Again

Changing venues doesn't matter - for the 17th consecutive year, Clinton Middle School is the SC Science Olympiad Champion!

Results are not yet posted on-line, but CMS is assured of competing in the National Science Olympiad, May 31 - June 1, at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. Local fund-raising for the trip will begin immediately. This year, the state venue was changed from Newberry College to The Citadel in Charleston; competion was conducted Saturday. Regionals were conducted Feb. 23 at Newberry, and March 2 at The Citadel.

Results, when posted, will appear at: https://www.sc-so.org/

Congratulations, Wildcats!!