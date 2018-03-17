Champions Again

Let them savor the moment a few minutes longer – then they’ll worry about paying to fly.

Team Clinton is going to fly out to Colorado in May for the National Science Olympiad, after Saturday’s close win in the SC Science Olympiad by Clinton High School’s Science Olympiad Team. Clinton Middle School clinched its berth in the national championship last month.

District 56 Superintendent and Science Olympiad Coach Dr. David O’Shields conceded it’s going to be a fund-raising challenge to get everybody there and back, on and off a plane. But he wouldn’t have it any other way – the Red Devil scientists came away from a day of competition at Newberry College with 90 points compared to 2 nd place May River’s 116 points (low points wins).

The Academic Magnet School of Charleston was 3 rd , 121, with Spring Hill 4 th , 144, and Dorman 5 th , 151.

It’s the start of another mini-dynasty for Clinton High School, state champs for the third year in a row in the 2018 competition. The Red Devils won 6 in a row starting in 2009, and gave up an upset win to Academic Magnet in 2015.

Clinton teams took 1 st place in Forensics, Rocks & Minerals, Helicopter, Towers, Mouse Trap Vehicle and Mission Possible. Similar events will be contested at Colorado State University for the National Science Olympiad. There were 20 events contested in the March 17, Lucky o’ the Irish, SC Science Olympiad.