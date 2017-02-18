Champions again

Clinton Middle School, going back to its days as Bell St Middle School, is SC Science Olympiad champion for the 15th year in a row. Clinton won the title today at Newberry College.

Meadow Glen was 2nd. Green Charter School was 3rd.

In this photo, Team Director Terri O'Shields talks to the team members and coaches about the event's scoring, following the awards program held in the college's Wiles Chapel. The team members and coaches work for months perfecting their knowledge, skill and equipment needed to compete in the 20 events determined for competition by the National Science Olympiad.

Clinton earned 37 points (low score wins), while Meadow Glen earned 77 and Green Charter, a first-year team, earned 109 Points. Completing the Top 10 were: 4. Banks Trail; 5. Gold Hill; 6. Palmetto; 7. Irmo; 8. Pine Ridge; 9. Boiling Springs; and 10. Hand Middle School.

Clinton won 1st place in these categories: Invasive Species, Disease Detectives, Crime Busters, Experimental Design, Rocks & Minerals, Meterology, Ecology, Scrambler, and Optics. Clinton had two teams, A & B, and in several categories that were not wins, both teams placed in the 2, 3 or 4 positions.

Clinton Middle School will receive $500 from event sponsor PMPA (Piedmont Municipal Power Agency), to assist with transportation to Nationals in May. More on the SC Science Olympiad, including photos on Spotlight, will be in the Feb. 22 issue of The Clinton Chronicle.