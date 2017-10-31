Chamber Highlights Community Partners

Congratulations to Hoyt Hanvey Jewelers! Hitting 45 years in business and a reveal of a beautiful remodel, there is definitely something to celebrate. On Thursday, October 26th the family and staff of Hoyt Hanvey Jewelers gathered for a ribbon cutting, joined by the Chamber of Commerce as well as many members of the community showing their support.

Melinda Gray, center, of Palmetto Heritage Real Estate, is the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the 3rd Quarter. Gray is not only an Ambassador and extremely involved with the Chamber of Commerce, but she is also involved in many other community organizations and efforts. “She is very supportive of local businesses and Laurens County as a whole!” said Brenda Ligon, LCCC Board Chair, right, pictured with Amanda Munyan, LCCC President & CEO.

Sadler Hughes Apothecary has been awarded the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the 3rd Quarter Award. In business in Clinton for 100 years, Sadler Hughes Apothecary is a staple to the community through their involvement and support of several organizations and events throughout Laurens County. Walter Hughes accepted the award, pictured with Amanda Munyan, LCCC President & CEO, left, and Brenda Ligon, LCCC Board Chair.

Ms. Shirley’s Mission is to provide individuals and families with new or gently used coats and clothing. Coats of Kindness celebrated their 205C Fleming St, Laurens location with a ribbon cutting surrounded by support from the community, family, friends, and Chamber of Commerce staff and Ambassadors. If you would like to inquire about hours, donating, or to learn more, contact Shirley Clark at 864-923-1879.

On October 17th Presbyterian College hosted a Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event to celebrate the beautifully renewed Neville Hall. According to Presbyterian College, The Cornelson Center is the 14,000 square foot addition to Neville Hall which fulfills a need for space on campus. In addition to the expansion, part of the renovation allowed for the hall to open the building’s rotunda, which had to be closed in previous renovations. The next time you visit Presbyterian College, this building is a must see due to its beauty and the history that it holds.