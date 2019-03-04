CeramTec, Fibertex Non-woven plan expansions

Three industries are on track with county council action

Two named industries and one unnamed industry are progressing toward investments in Laurens County following unanimous actions March 26 of the County Council.

Final reading was given to a FILOT ordinance for CeramTec, Laurens (FILOT is fee in lieu of taxes).

The company plans a $20 million expansion and creation of 14 jobs.

In an announcement, the Laurens County Development Corporation said CeramTec has invested over $79 million and created over 210 jobs at its Laurens County facility.

“We are extremely excited about the new opportunity that our expansion will bring. We will be making parts for an industry that makes a material each of use daily. We are also grateful to Laurens County for their continued support,” said Brent Pahach, CEO, CeramTec North America.

“We are proud to have CeramTec in Laurens County and celebrate with them in their continued growth and success. They are one of the longest tenured industries in our County and we greatly appreciate their commitment to our Community,” said Jonathan Coleman, Executive Director, Laurens County Development Corporation.

“We are grateful for CeramTec’s continued commitment to our County. The continued growth of the existing industries in Laurens County prove that we are a great place for business and the shared commitment that our County has with our industry partners. We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with CeramTec,” said David Pitts, Chairman, Laurens County Council.

Also given final approval was a FILOT for Fibertex Non-Wovens, Gray Court. The $12 million expansion will create 25 jobs, and a formal announcement will be made later.

The unnamed industry, Project Blueberry, was moved along on second reading approval by the county council.

Council also received its independent audit. Figures show $14 million in cash and investments, $9.2 million in liabilities, and $7.6 million fund balance. The audit opinion is “unmodified” - a clean opinion.

Council member Stewart Jones presented a resolution of commendation to the Laurens District 55 High School Robotics Team, and nominated James Gambrell, a founder of the Laurens County Museum, for the Henry Laurens Award, the county’s highest honor.

A resolution will be drawn, and Gambrell will be honored at a future meeting.

Council approved a resolution for March as Disabilities and Special Needs Month. Members heard that Diverse Solutions’ client Abraham Dendy has secured employment with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. Council also adopted a Fair Housing Resolution.

Council received a 2019-2020 budget timetable that will allow for final approval by July 1, a deadline the council has failed to meet the last two years. County Administrator Jon Caime is recommending a budget balanced at $23,463,317 with no tax or fee increases. Council is allowed to raise property taxes by 2.4%, the current rate of inflation.

Council authorized the Fire Service to seek bids on replacement pumper-tanker trucks for a not-to-exceed cost of $3.5 million. The money is secured in the Fire Fund (separate from the General Fund) and sustained by a dedicated 20 mils of property tax. Just the taxpayers in the unincorporated areas of Laurens County pay this annual assessment.

Council took its every-six-months action to suspend the blue laws (selling on Sunday) in Laurens County. Council authorized Caime to hire a candidate who had applied to be the county’s new animal/litter control director, under the Public Works Department.

On a request by EMS, council agreed to convert two FTEs to 12-hour shifts, as opposed to 24-hour shifts, with a salary adjustment. It is expected that more people would be interested in applying to work on 12-hour shifts than on the 24-hour working arrangement.

The next meeting of the Laurens County Council will be Tuesday (April 9), 5:30 p.m. in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public, and a time is set aside to hear from the public on any topic (register at the podium before the meeting starts).