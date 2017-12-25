A Century of Birthdays

100th Birthday - Physicians and staff at GHS Internal Medicine-Laurens had a lot to celebrate when they recently honored patient Katherine Crawford with a special 100th Birthday Party after her routine checkup. In an attempt to make it a surprise, staff at the practice secretly invited Mrs. Crawford's family and a few friends to join in on the celebration. In addition to traditional cake and other goodies, Dr. Akhtar Hussain, Dr. Priscilla Escalona and team members of GHS Internal Medicine-Laurens presented the Birthday Girl with presents and well-wishes for a Healthy and Happy New Year. Pictured are, from left, back row, staff members Beth Bedenbaugh, Dr. Akhtar Hussain, Internal Medicine; Brenda Foggy, Dr. Priscilla Escalona, Endocrinology; front row: Kayla Robinson, CMA; Katherine Crawford, and Lynn Hunter. GHS Internal Medicine-Laurens is located on the third floor, Medical Office Building, inside Laurens County Memorial Hospital. - Photo provided