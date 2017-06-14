A celebration for future

Reception honors collection donors - The Laurens County Museum

The Laurens County Museum will have a reception June 29 to recognize the fact that the Dr. J. Robert Crawford Native American Artifact Collection is at the museum debt-free.

The celebration will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Museum, 205 W. Laurens St., Laurens. The new museum building, The Witherspoon Building East Main Street on the Square, also will be open for tours.

The Native American Collection is in the West Laurens St. building, so the reception will be there so the public can see the collection. It is one of the most extensive collections in the country of Native American artifacts. The Crawford Collection came to the Museum in 2014, and has been joined by the Charles Collection (2016, below).

A flyer says, “If you have never been in the Laurens County Museum, you will be amazed at the scope of artifacts from all areas of Laurens County history on display along with Native American artifacts.”

For more information, contact Debbie Vaughn, 864-683-3688, or Robby Bell, 803-924-8787.

PREVIOUS, June 15, 2016 The Clinton Chronicle, a second Native American collection comes to the Museum:

Laurens County Museum takes a major step

along path to large Native American collection

By Vic MacDonald

Editor

Two lifetimes of collections now are in the hands of the Laurens County Museum, which is making plans to be the destination in South Carolina for students of Native American archeology.

It wasn’t a path the museum charted for itself when it acquired a building on the square in Laurens, and launched a $1 million capital campaign to turn the building into a repository for all things Laurens County. It is a path that has developed, nonetheless.

On Saturday, the museum took another giant step along that path.

The Native American artifacts collection of Tommy Charles, developed during his 30 years with the SC Institute of Archeology and Anthropology, is now in a vault secured by the Laurens County Museum.

This collection joins a Yadkin River, N.C., collection previously donated. The museum plans to house these collections in its basement - but not an ordinary basement.

The museum’s plans for renovating The Witherspoon Building at 116 East Main St. includes developing the basement into an archaeological lab. Native American artifacts will be on display, and thousands more will be available for study. Students in college and university archaeology departments can move their equipment into the basement and spend months learning about the region’s past.

It’s a past that is now known to date back thousands of years.

The museum held a luncheon Saturday to thank Charles for his collection. It was part of a Native American Identification Day where people could bring in their artifacts for study. Some were found to be fakes, but others were fascinating to Charles and others who have studied the past of Laurens County and Upstate South Carolina.

A native of Union, Charles is retired from the research division of the SCIAA, and he served as collections coordinator for the institute.

A statement by the Laurens County Museum says, “(Charles) also recorded many private collections of Native American artifacts. The data acquired continues to be used by researchers.

“His excavation of a prehistoric Middle Woodland village produce evidence of the earliest horticulture on the South Atlantic Slope. The results were published in ‘The Pumpkin Site: 38GR226, Archaeological Investigation of a Prehistoric Middle Woodland Village in Northern Greenville County, SC (2001).”

Charles has recorded 64 rock art sites, which are in his book, “Discovering South Carolina’s Rock Art.” Research is on-going at two sites, Greenville and Pickens counties, that Charles excavated in collaboration with Dr. Terry Ferguson of Wofford College.

Charles and Ferguson created the non-profit Piedmont Archaeological Studies Trust (PAST) that continues their research. Charles contributed a chapter on Native American cultures to Volume One of “Discovering Laurens County.”

When the Native American collections are permanently housed, the Laurens County Museum will begin with elementary school children in introducing them to prehistoric cultures.

Then, the exploration programs will expand to high school and college students. The University of South Carolina will begin this fall bringing classes into the Native American artifacts lab.

It is just a portion of the restoration of a three-story building to house Laurens County artifacts. The museum is moving from cramped quarters on Laurens Street to The Witherspoon Building, named for a benefactor. An area has been designed to show a short film about the origins of Laurens County, and the initial Native American artifacts display will be beside the theater area.

The museum also plans to create a Hall of Notables, present and past, and is considering as its first inductees the late Martha Franks for her travels through China.

(The Friends of the Museum group is spearheading a drive to enroll 1,000 new members in support of the Laurens County Museum’s work. More info about the museum: contact@laurenscountymuseum.org, mail to P.O. Box 932, Laurens, SC 29360; or call 864-681-0670. Donations can be made on-line, and The Friends of the Laurens County Museum is a 501 (c)(3) organization.)