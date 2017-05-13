Home / Breaking News / A celebration, a commencement at Presbyterian College

A celebration, a commencement at Presbyterian College

Sat, 05/13/2017 - 12:52pm Vic MacDonald
Photos by Vic MacDonald for MyClintonNews.com
62% of 2017 graduates have donated to the Annual Fund - their total given, more than $10,000, is by far a record for a graduating class.

RIGHT NOW: A celebration is continuing at Alumni Green on the West Plaza of Presbyterian College after the 134th Commencement.

Just 12 hours before, a violent thunderstorm roared through Clinton, and event organizer and college staff hustled to get everything in place for an outdoor ceremony. And - as everyone knows - it never rains on PC graduation.

The weather held off during the 2-hour ceremony that started as faculty and graduates processed through a side door, front door and construction gate at the restored and expanded Neville Hall, the campus' iconic building. Denzel Robinson Brown, president of the senior class, rang the historic bell, and The Presbyterian College Pipe and Drums piped in the honorees - a Scottish custom. 

Speaker were Outstanding Senior Christopher Harvel Parnell, on "Making Use of Our Time," and Professor of the Year Dr. Erin S. McAdams, on "A Pioneer Journey." Leading The National Anthem were Aaron Cooper Dover, of Clinton, and Olivia Joy Aldridge, and leading the Alma Mater were Deodata Helen Rogers and Christopher Michael Bishop.

