Celebrating Trees

Arbor Day at Joanna Woodson Elementary School.

Joanna Lions Club President Jake Patterson and other members of the club came to Joanna Woodson Elementary School TODAY and talked with the 4th Graders about Earth Day and donated a tree to be planted at the school. -- Photo provided

Celebrate National Arbor Day by Planting Trees

Receive 10 Free Shade Trees by Joining the Arbor Day Foundation

National Arbor Day is Friday, April 26, this year, and the Arbor Day Foundation is making it easy for anyone to celebrate the annual tree-planting holiday.

Join the Foundation in April and receive 10 free shade trees.

By joining the Foundation in April, new members receive the following trees: red oak, sugar maple, weeping willow, baldcypress, thornless honeylocust, pin oak, river birch, tuliptree, silver maple and red maple.

The free trees are part of the Foundation’s Trees for America campaign.

“These trees provide shade in the summer and vibrant colors throughout the fall,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Through the simple act of planting trees, one person can make a difference in helping to create a healthier and more beautiful planet for all of us to enjoy.”

The trees will be shipped postpaid with enclosed planting instructions at the right time for planting in April or May. The 6- to 12-inch trees are guaranteed to grow or they will be replaced free of charge.

To become a member of the Foundation and receive the free trees, visit arborday.org/april or send a $10 contribution by April 30 to:

Arbor Day Foundation

Ten Free Shade Trees

100 Arbor Avenue

Nebraska City, NE 68410