Celebrating & Rocking

Programs striving to make Laurens County a healthier place to live and work are in motion, and a great crowd was able to hear many of the efforts Thursday, Jan. 24, at Celebrate Laurens. Held at The Ridge, the program featured presenters Don Walker, Calvin Whitmire, Ed Murray, Justin Benfield and Jon Caime sharing their programs in trail development, education, youth, healthcare and county strategic planning. In addition, the new Eat Smart, Move More (ESMM) Laurens County Chair Jervelle Fort, MPH was welcomed to her new leadership role. Fort is the current Health Educator of Community Systems – Upstate for the S.C. Dept. of Health and Environmental Control. Thanks to ESMM for sponsoring and coordinating the event. - Photo provided

Your heart is a work of art so beat it at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital’s ROCKING HEART DAY held on Saturday, Feb.9 at the Clinton Y from 10 a.m. – Noon

Dance to the beat of Zumba as you move through the grooves of a great cardio workout led by Tricia Eichhorn, MD, a Prisma Health (formerly GHS) bariatric surgeon from Greenville. Dr. Eichhorn is also a licensed Zumba instructor and offers classes to her patients both before and after surgery.

Zumba makes exercise fun, is easy to follow, upbeat, Latin-inspired and a calorie burning activity you perform at your own pace.

The class is offered FREE of charge and begins at 10:00 a.m.

Before or after the class take advantage of FREE health screens and enjoy tasty treats, chats with health professionals including local physicians and FREE giveaways.

FREE health screenings including blood pressure checks, body mass index (BMI), cardiovascular risk assessment, and hip-to-waist ratio will be offered to all participants by our own HeartLife team of medical professionals.

In addition free heart healthy information will be available including healthy snacks and recipes, education information, one-on-one chats with health professionals and physicians.

A special gift will be given to all registered participants.

You do NOT have to dance to participant. Screenings will be held throughout the two hour program.

Registration is not mandatory for health screens but encouraged for the Zumba class at 10 a.m. Sign up at the Clinton Y or email jadair@ghs.org.