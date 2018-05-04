Celebrating The Reformation - PC lectures

APRIL 12: Reformation Lectures Scheduled at PC

In recognition and celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, Presbyterian College invites the college community and public to a pair of lectures commemorating the ongoing significance of this historical event.

Dr. Peter Müller will offer a lecture on "Martin Luther and the Upheavals of His Time," and Dr. Anita Müller-Friese will address "Katharina Luther and the Impact of Women on the Reformation."

The lectures are sponsored by the Department of Religion and Philosophy and the Cornelson Institute for Christian Practice and Vocation, and they will be held on the Presbyterian College campus in the Kuhne Auditorium located in the newly renovated Neville Hall on Thursday evening, April 12, beginning at 7 p.m.

Visiting PC from Germany, Dr. Peter Müller served as a pastor in Lutheran congregations for 15 years and since 1993 has served as Professor of Bible and Bible Teaching at the University of Education in Karlsruhe, Germany. He is author of more than ten books and many articles on New Testament topics and Bible teaching.

Dr. Anita Müller-Friese served as a pastor for ten years, and since 1988 has taught at a church-based institute for the continuing education of Christian Education teachers in Germany's public schools. She is also an adjunct professor of Christian Education at the University of Education in Karlsruhe.

A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Dr. Bob Bryant at 833-8348 or rabryant@presby,edu