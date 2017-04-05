Celebrating help for mental health

THE BECKMAN CENTER FOR MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES: Mental wellness services will be highlighted through clinic drop-ins, community forum

Throughout this region of South Carolina, a variety of mental health services, including telemedicine, is administered by trained mental health professionals.

These services are under the supervision of The Beckman Center for Mental Health Services in Greenwood, with satellite clinics in seven counties.

This month, seven opportunities exist for anyone interested in mental health services to learn about the work of these trained professionals.

A Community Forum is planned for Thursday, May 18, in Greenwood, as part of the observance of May as Mental Health Month.

“Mental illness impacts the whole community, in ways large and small,” a Beckman Center announcement says. “Our goal is to collaborate with partners in the communities we serve to better meet those needs. We hope to see you there and look forward to your input and participation.”

Also, each Beckman clinic will have a drop-in for local officials and the public on this schedule:

--May 5, Greenwood, 8:30-10 a.m.;

--May 15, Laurens, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., the clinic is in the Professional Park behind Laurens County Memorial Hospital (442 Professional Park Rd.), Heidi Hoogstraal is the Laurens Clinic Director;

--May 16, Edgefield, 1-3 p.m.;

--May 19, McCormick, noon - 2 p.m.;

--May 22, Newberry, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.;

--May 23, Abbeville, 1-3 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served, and mental health professionals will be available to give facility tours and discuss services.

These Mental Health Clinic Recovery Drop-ins take the place of a Recovery Conference scheduled previously in Greenwood.

The Beckman staff and board wanted to provide opportunities “out in the field” for people to hear about the services of The Beckman Center for Mental Health Services and its clinics.

The Beckman staff works closely with School Districts 56 and 55, and districts throughout its seven-county region, to provide counseling and services for children and teens.

The May 18 Community Forum, 10 - 11:15 a.m. (free to the public) in Greenwood, will:

--Highlight services offered by the local community mental health clinic;

--Focus on community partnerships;

--Celebrate May as Mental Health Awareness month.

Leading the forum will be John H. Magill, the SC Department of Mental Health state director; Melanie Gambrell, Beckman Center executive director; and the leadership of the Beckman Center.

Magill and Gambrell will moderate a panel discussion, and community partners will speak during the forum.

The forum will be in the community room of the Beckman Center for Mental Health Services, 1547 Parkway, Greenwood (near Self Regional Medical Center).

This will be the first forum in South Carolina in a series of public meetings planned by Magill, the SC Department of Mental Health and the Mental Health Commission.

Originating in January 1963, the Beckman Center opened its Greenwood headquarters in 2003. Its region is the largest (more than 3,500 square miles) of the state’s 17 mental health centers.

Beckman provides services to 2,500 clients, two-thirds are children and teens. The center has CARF accreditation through November 2018 for the outpatient treatment of adults, and the outpatient treatment of children and adolescents. (CARF is the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitative Facilities.

Policies for the center are overseen by a board of 15 members from Greenwood, Laurens, Edgefield, McCormick, Newberry, Abbeville and Saluda counties.