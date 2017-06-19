Home / Breaking News / Celebrate Independence Day by participating in Whitten Center parade

Celebrate Independence Day by participating in Whitten Center parade

Mon, 06/19/2017 - 10:34am Vic MacDonald
Residents enjoy seeing community entries during Fourth of July event
By: 
Whitten Center
ABOVE: Independence Day Parade moves through the Whitten Center village as residents and staff enjoy the festivities. - File photo

 

Celebrating Freedom at Whitten Center

 

SCDDSN Whitten Center has scheduled its annual Freedom Parade on Monday, July 3, at 10 a.m.

“Our residents are always delighted to see visitors on site,” said Tara Glenn, Director of Volunteer Services and Staff Development. “The parade events bring bright decorations, happy waves, and many smiles!  It’s a great way for the community to be a part of Whitten Center.”

The parade slowly moves through the facility, passing each residential unit, bringing red, white, and blue excitement to all areas.

Anyone interested in participating in the 2017 Whitten Center Freedom Parade can contact Shelby Thomas at sbenson@ddsn.sc.gov or 864-938-3310.  

Dirt bikes and four wheelers are asked not to participate.

To get more involved or learn more about the services at Whitten Center, contact Tara Glenn at tglenn@ddsn.sc.gov or 864.938.3407.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here