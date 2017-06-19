Celebrate Independence Day by participating in Whitten Center parade

Celebrating Freedom at Whitten Center

SCDDSN Whitten Center has scheduled its annual Freedom Parade on Monday, July 3, at 10 a.m.

“Our residents are always delighted to see visitors on site,” said Tara Glenn, Director of Volunteer Services and Staff Development. “The parade events bring bright decorations, happy waves, and many smiles! It’s a great way for the community to be a part of Whitten Center.”

The parade slowly moves through the facility, passing each residential unit, bringing red, white, and blue excitement to all areas.

Anyone interested in participating in the 2017 Whitten Center Freedom Parade can contact Shelby Thomas at sbenson@ddsn.sc.gov or 864-938-3310.

Dirt bikes and four wheelers are asked not to participate.

To get more involved or learn more about the services at Whitten Center, contact Tara Glenn at tglenn@ddsn.sc.gov or 864.938.3407.