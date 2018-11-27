Celebrate A Clinton Christmas

Shiney -- The massive Clinton Christmas Tree is up at the uptown Depot, and the city is becoming festive for the holidays w-FLYERS ATTACHED.

“A Family Christmas” will be conducted in Clinton with these activities: Nov. 29, 6 p.m. tree-lighting, carriage rides, visits with Santa, and window wonderland contest, beginning at 6 p.m.; Nov. 30, carriage rides, windows and Santa, 6-10 p.m.; and Dec. 1, 10 a.m. Christmas Parade on Broad Street. Everyone is invited. - Photo by Vic MacDonald