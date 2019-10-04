Causing Havoc at the dining hall

PHOTOS: Are you this fit? (bet you're not)

The Highlander Havoc fitness competition gets underway this morning (April 10) and continues Thursday & Friday at the PC Campus Green, in front of GDH Dining Hall, sponsored by the Highlander Battalion (100th anniversary) and CrossFit864 in Clinton. The winner, who must compete twice, takes possession of the Claymore Sword.

The Course, Lane Execution is 100m Spring (2 times per); 100m Carry (2 times with 2x 35 lbs. Kettlebell); 100m Drag (2 times with 90 lb. Sked Co); 100 sec. total to complete 50 T Push Ups; 100 sec. total to complete 20 Leg Tucks; total time kept by one grader - 3 sec. penalty on each missed repetition.

Top 5 competitors each day will receive a 100-year coin (T-shirts, limit 30 per day - competition between 11 am and 2 pm).

Register & Sign a Waiver at the event, and remember: "It's better to burn out, than to fade away." Good Luck.