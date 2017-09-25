Carissa Messer is District 56 Teacher of the Year

District 56 has named Carissa Messer, a support services teacher at Clinton Elementary School, as the district’s 2019 Teacher of the Year.

She was chosen from among Teachers of the Year from the 6 D56 schools, and will compete next year for SC Teacher of the Year.

“Rissa” as she is known to friends, grew up in Clinton, and her on-line teacher profile says she “was so excited to return to the place that helped me grow into the teacher I am!”

Messer attended Lander University, interested in journalism, and felt called to spend her life teaching. She is Special Education K-12 and Elementary Education certified. She is in her 4 th year teaching – her 3 rd year at Clinton Elementary.

She is married to husband Christopher and they have two children, Jeremiah, 2, and newborn daughter, Adelaide. Messer enjoys singing in church, painting with oils, and “making old things into new things.”

“I love these people,” Messer said of Clinton, after the award presentation. “I am proud to represent these people.”

Nominees for District 56 Teacher of the Year are:

--Susan Nelson, MS Bailey Child Development Center;

--Margaret Bright, Joanna Woodson Elementary School;

--Susan Davis, Eastside Elementary School;

--Beatrice Ray, Clinton Middle School; and

--Paige Drisgula, Clinton High School.

Also at tonight’s D56 Board of Trustees meeting, held at Joanna Woodson Elementary School, parent/volunteer Tim Howard received a Spirit of 56 service award. JWES Principal Eddie Marshall, with help from students, teachers and parents, outlined the instruction and service projects of the Joanna school. The board received a technology update tied to curriculum and assessments, and got word of a $700,000 state grant that will assist in 3 building improvement projects.