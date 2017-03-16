Careers in Health Care

Greenville Health System to host career fair March 25

Greenville Health System (GHS) will host a career fair on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Laurens County Memorial Hospital. Participants should go to the main hospital entrance, located at 22725 Highway 76 East in Clinton.

GHS will be conducting interviews to fill the following roles: Nurse Manager, Family Birthplace; Registered Nurse (RN), CCU; RN, Family Birthplace; RN, Medical-Surgical; RN, Operating Room; RN, Telemetry; RN, Skilled Nursing Unit; RN, Emergency Department; Surgical Technician; and CT Technologist.

Applicants are asked to bring several copies of their resume to the career fair, where hiring managers will conduct interviews onsite. If an applicant is selected for a position, they will be contacted within 24 hours. Signing bonuses of up to $10,000 are available depending on the position and the applicant’s education and experience.

For more information, call Pat Love at 864-797-7604, or visit ghs.org/careers.