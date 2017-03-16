Home / Breaking News / Careers in Health Care

Careers in Health Care

Thu, 03/16/2017 - 3:24pm Vic MacDonald
GHS will have jobs fair at Laurens County Memorial Hospital
Greenville Health System
Signing bonuses of up to $10,000 are available.

Greenville Health System to host career fair March 25

 

Greenville Health System (GHS) will host a career fair on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Laurens County Memorial Hospital. Participants should go to the main hospital entrance, located at 22725 Highway 76 East in Clinton.

GHS will be conducting interviews to fill the following roles: Nurse Manager, Family Birthplace; Registered Nurse (RN), CCU; RN, Family Birthplace; RN, Medical-Surgical; RN, Operating Room; RN, Telemetry; RN, Skilled Nursing Unit; RN, Emergency Department; Surgical Technician; and CT Technologist.

Applicants are asked to bring several copies of their resume to the career fair, where hiring managers will conduct interviews onsite. If an applicant is selected for a position, they will be contacted within 24 hours. Signing bonuses of up to $10,000 are available depending on the position and the applicant’s education and experience.

For more information, call Pat Love at 864-797-7604, or visit ghs.org/careers.

 

 

About Greenville Health System Greenville Health System (GHS) — an academic health system that is the largest not- for-profit healthcare delivery system in South Carolina — is committed to medical excellence through research, patient care and education. GHS offers patients an innovative network of clinical integration, expertise and technologies through its eight medical campuses, tertiary medical center, research and education facilities, community hospitals, physician practices and numerous specialty services throughout the Upstate. The 1,358-bed system is home to 15 medical residency and fellowship programs. GHS is also home to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville, a joint effort of USC and GHS. Visit ghs.org for more information.
