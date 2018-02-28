Car smashes church
Wed, 02/28/2018 - 5:18am Vic MacDonald
Facebook photo
A car smashes side stairs at First Baptist Church, Clinton.
Rev. Blake Harwell, senior pastor at First Baptist, posted photos of a black vehicle overturned and concrete stairs smashed at a side entrance to the church early this morning. Harwell said it's the first time in his 20 years at First Baptist that he's answered a knock at the door for something like this. Additional details will be forthcoming when available from authorities.