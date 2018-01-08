Capturing the sun in Union County

PACOLET MILLIKEN ENTERPRISES LAUNCHING NEW SOLAR PROJECT IN UNION COUNTY

$12 million investment to establish Midway Green Solar, LLC

UNION – Pacolet Milliken Enterprises is launching a new renewable energy operation, Midway Green Solar, LLC, in Union County. This project is expected to bring approximately $12 million of capital investment.

Pacolet Milliken Enterprises, Inc. is a private, family-owned investment company with a history that dates back to the 1860s.

Located on property adjacent to Midway Green Industrial Park in Union, the company’s new solar project is expected to come online in the second quarter of 2019.

For more information on Pacolet Milliken Enterprises, visit www.pacoletmilliken.com.

QUOTES

“Pacolet Milliken has partnered with Syncarpha Capital on projects throughout the country, and we’re excited to work with them to bring the first solar farm to Union County. Midway Green Solar, LLC allows us to expand our work of developing our commitment to investing in environmentally-responsible energy.” –Pacolet Milliken Enterprises Executive Vice President of Energy and Infrastructure Ralph Walker

“South Carolina’s renewable energy sector continues to grow, and we’re excited about today’s announcement of Pacolet Milliken Enterprises’ new $12 million solar project. To see this partnership continue to grow shows that the hard work of so many men and women will continue to benefit local communities and the state.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“The renewable energy industry in South Carolina continues to impress as yet another renewable energy provider announces a $12 million investment. I congratulate this terrific company on their new development, and look forward to watching Midway Green Solar, LLC grow and thrive.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are truly excited about this investment in renewable energy. This facility will provide Union County a competitive edge and support our strategy for sustainable growth going forward.” –Union County Council Chairman Frank Hart

FIVE FAST FACTS

--Pacolet Milliken Enterprises is launching a new renewable energy operation, Midway Green Solar, LLC, in Union County.

--$12 million investment.

--Pacolet Milliken Enterprises is a private, family-owned investment company with a history that dates back to the 1860s.

--Located on property adjacent to Midway Green Industrial Park in Union, the company’s new solar project is expected to come online in the second quarter of 2019.

--For more information on Pacolet Milliken Enterprises, visit www.pacoletmilliken.com.