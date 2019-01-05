Chamber is asked to be a sale tax-hike booster

No quorum was present, so the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce board could not take formal action. But members generally were in agreement that the Chamber should take a role in supporting the only mechanism allowed by state law for Laurens County to start meeting $21 million in capital needs.

Among the needs is a $3.3 million renovation of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens and a replacement Emergency Service Building that could relocate emergency management and E-911 call center.

These projects might, or might not, make the list of Capital Projects Sales Tax-financed projects to be on a ballot proposal in November 2020. A lot of work remains to be done, but voters could be asked to add 1-cent to the already existing sales taxes in Laurens County. Projects the money will finance will be listed on the ballot.

County Administrator Jon Caime made his Vision 2040 presentation to the Chamber board on April 23. He said these are just ideas - the projects to be voted on will be determined by a 6-person panel (3 appointed by county council, 3 appointed by the municipalities).

Governments and private groups will be able to submit projects for consideration by the 6-person panel.

Caime’s presentation reviewed the county’s rough times - loss of jobs at the glass plant and loss of 1,300 jobs in 2003 at Timkin.

Now, he said, “Things are great in Laurens County. ZF is selling transmissions to BMW. The tax base in Fountain Inn has doubled in the last five years.”

It’s time, Caime said, to take the next step forward - increase the recreational and small business opportunities and generate more roof-tops in Laurens County. With those roof-tops will come national businesses and industries looking for a trained workforce.

“I have been pleasantly shocked at what they’ve done with the Laurens County Museum,” he said. With a Capital Project Sales Tax, Laurens County can fix its showplace courthouse, have a career center for Districts 56 and 55, provide a safe swimming area on Lake Greenwood, build an agriculture center, and develop a new Clinton library (with a vision toward a Gray Court library).

“Clinton is adding a recreation complex, and they have a great asset in Presbyterian College and the School of Pharmacy.”

None of it will happen, Caime said, without the Chamber’s help. Incoming Chamber Board President Ernie Segars said the board and/or the executive committee should get a copy of the CPST law, and study what it can do to run a “vote yes” campaign. To that end, there are plans developing for the Laurens County Chamber to get advice from Greenwood and Spartanburg Chambers about such a campaign.

Caime said this effort also can be considered a business-development campaign. “We generate three-quarters of a billion dollars in (retail) demand - $600 million of that is supplied from our county’s small businesses.”

Caime said 39,000 vehicles per day pass through Laurens County - “Think of our potential.”

Over 8 years, when the 1-cent sales tax will sunset, it could generate $43 million for Laurens County projects, Caime said.

Spartanburg County added this tax, he said, and realized $300,000 a year more than it expected to collect.

“The County cannot push for this,” Caime said. “We appoint the committee, we’re out of it.” If it doesn’t pass in 2020, the tax can’t come up for a vote again until 2022.